Clashes between CPM, BJP members in Kannur

Incidents of violence reported in different parts of Kannur district on Sunday night after a CPM rally was attacked in Azheekkal. As a result, CPM and RSS activists clashed at different parts of the district.

Late into the evening, a CPM office was attacked. Seven right-wing activists have been taken into custody for the attack. A right-wing labour union office of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh was also attacked by a gang of men on six motorcycles.

CPM Ponnadu branch committee secretary was injured in the attack and four Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists were attacked with iron rods by unidentified men, according to police. Two of them have been hospitalised with head injuries.

Incidents of political violence in Kerala have grabbed national headlines across the country in recent months with both left and the right-wing outfits accusing each other of increased hostilities.

Kannur is the Communist party bastion since the 1930s. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a local, won his assembly seat from this district's constituency of Dharmadom.

In early January 2017, 10 people belonging to BJP and RSS were taken into custody in Kerala in connection with the hurling of a bomb near the venue of a public meeting of CPI(M) state secretary in Kannur While CPI(M) alleged that BJP and RSS were behind the incident on , the BJP refuted the charge, saying the Left leadership was trying to spread "fake news" and create tension in Kannur.

OneIndia News