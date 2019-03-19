For Quick Alerts
Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama
Srinagar, Mar 19: A 25-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.
They fired upon Mohsin Wani near his residence in Reshipora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district, he said.
Wani succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital, the official said. Police have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, he also said.