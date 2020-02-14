Civilian dies in ceasefire violation at Poonch

  • search
    Srinagar, Feb 14: In a tragic incident, a civilian was killed in an unprovoked firing during a ceasefire between the borders in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

    According to reports, an Army official said that Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district. Meanwhile, the officials also said that the the Indian Army too gave a befitting reply to Pakistan.

    On Thursday, security forces had busted a terrorist hideout in Poonch and seized arms and ammunition.

    The terrorist hideout was bursted by Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, after they launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan.

    In 276 days, Pakistan violated ceasefire 2,335 times

    Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Angral said the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the police, along with Rashtriya Rifle troops of the Army, carried out the operation.

    A Chinese pistol, a pistol magazene, an AK-47 and a magazine were seized from the spot. A case has been registered at the Poonch police station and further reports are awaited.

    ceasefire killed poonch jammu and kashmir

