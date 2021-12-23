Church vandalised in Karnataka

New Delhi, Dec 23: A Church in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka was vandalised. The St Joseph's Church has a broken statue of St. Anthony and the police have now launched an investigation into the matter.

The police also took away the statue for further investigation. Father Joseph Anthony Daniel saw the damage at 5.40 am today. On seeing the damage he immediately called the priest following which a complaint was lodged.

Meanwhile a new Bill has been introduced in the ongoing session of the state assembly in Belagavi known as the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill.

The Bill was introduced with the aim of preventing forced conversions. Critics however say that the government is targeting minorities in the state. They also said that the Bill is harsher than some of the similar Bills in other BJP ruled states.

