    Chorus grows for #PostponeNEETPG2022: Exam date clashing with counselling

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Issues relating to the NEET PG 2022 continue with scores of junior doctors and aspirants demanding that the NEET PG exam be postponed as it is clashing with the ongoing PG counselling process. The NEET PG exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 12.

    Over 8,000 interns will not be eligible to take the medical entrance if it is scheduled to be held in March. The junior doctors are being punished for what is not their fault and people may think let the exam happen and the counselling can be lat, Dr. Chinmayee Gowda, Women Wing Incharge, Federation of the All India Medical Association told Careers360.

    "How is it fair to conduct the exam on March in between the counselling of previous year," the doctor said. Last year, the NEET MDS exam was postponed to four months due to the ongoing counselling in October. "We are asking the same justice to be carried on. We are not asking for extra time, all are asking is to give our right time which is reasonable two to four months away from March," she also told Careers360.

    Regarding concern of Interns of India including Interns of North Gujarat University for Eligibility Criteria to appear in NEET PG 2022, Team @GIDA_Official wrote request letter to Dr.Anil Nayak Sir (Member of @NMC_IND from Gujarat) for immediate intervention, the Gujarat Intern Doctors' Association said on Twitter.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:36 [IST]
