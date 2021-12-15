Chopper crash: PM Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh

Fact Check: Were there celebrations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala following death of Bipin Rawat?

New Delhi, Dec 15: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the December 8 IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor, passed away on Wednesday.

It said the 'braveheart' Group Captain succumbed to his injuries this morning. "IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," it said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, and said his rich service to the nation will never be forgotten.

Prime Minister wrote,"...I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends.''

Condolences poured in after the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh.

He was the lone survivor of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, killing India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

He was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

Group Captain Singh was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra on this year's Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft during an emergency in October 2020. He was the directing staff of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington in Tamil Nadu.