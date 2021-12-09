Chopper crash: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to pay homage to Gen Bipin Rawat, others at 9 pm

PM-Kisan 10th installment to roll out by next week: How to check your status and name in beneficiary list?

New Delhi, Dec 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and services chiefs will pay last respects to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday at around 9 pm today.

The mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel will reach Delhi around 8 pm today. Some of the family members of the personnel killed in the military aircraft crash will also be present.

The final rites will be held in Delhi on Friday with military honours. A funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

The ANI sources said that the four bodies including that of General Rawat, his wife and Brigadier LS Lidder have been positively identified. The process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains has continued. Mortal remains will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till the completion of positive identification formalities, as per the Indian Army.

Also, a team of the state's Forensic Science Department also visited the crash site.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, who were on board IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter, died in the crash on Wednesday.

A total of 14 people were onboard the IAF's helicopter. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and he is shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru from the Military Hospital in Wellington.

Meanwhile, the Centre has ordered a 'tri service' enquiry into the accident. It will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Those who died in the crash include General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew. Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 18:43 [IST]