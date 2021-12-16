Chopper crash: One arrested for linking PM with the tragedy

IAF officer arrested on rape charges in Coimbatore, sent to judicial custody

Coimbatore, Dec 16: The Coimbatore cops have filed a case against a person for allegedly linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the recent helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others in a social media post.

One 'Naan Than Kovai Bala' (I am Kovai Bala) posted a derogatory comment over the tragedy on social media based on a speculation. He dragged PM Modi to the chopper tragedy and his comments came under criticism from general public and right-wing groups, say reports.

Saravanampatti police flung into action and registered a complaint against the person under three sections including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or ill-will between different religion.

The investigations are on.

Cases for making derogatory comments in connection with the death of General Rawat have been filed in several states including in Karnataka and Gujarat.

India's First Chief of Defence General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 other defence personnel were killed when the Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor on December 8.

The lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru after week-long battle. His final rites will be performed on Friday in Bhopal.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service investigation led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command, in the chopper crash.

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 17:25 [IST]