Chopper crash: Mortal remains of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, some others brought to Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9: The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder and some others killed in the helicopter crash near Coonoor were brought to the national capital on Thursday.

The bodies were brought to Delhi in an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft that landed at the Palam air base at around 7:35 pm. Officials said bodies of only Gen Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder could be identified so far.

They said the mortal remains of only those identified will be released to the next of kin of those killed in the tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday. Besides Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder, 10 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash which is one of the biggest air accidents in India in decades involving senior military officers.

The mortal remains of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat, his wife Madulika Rawat and 11 others, who lost their lives in #TamilNaduChopperCrash yesterday, placed at Palam airbase. Their families pay last respects. pic.twitter.com/SZz2vn7K6p — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

The other personnel killed in the accident are Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.

#TamilNaduChopperCrash | The mortal remains of Madhulika Rawat, president of the Army Wives Welfare Association and wife of late #CDSGeneralBipinRawat, being kept at Palam airbase. pic.twitter.com/e2KHDaEuwU — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries will pay their tributes to the deceased at 9 pm.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 20:23 [IST]