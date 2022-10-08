Chole bhature order gets delayed but man decides to welcome delivery boy with 'aarti' | Watch

The hanging of Nirbhaya’s killers will be delayed further: Here is why

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 08: There is no one more impatient than a hungry waiting man so food delivery agents often bear the brunt of the anger of the clients if the food delivered is not on time. This food delivery agent too probably was expecting a harsh review or dressing down when he delivered food delayed by an hour. But what followed took him by surprise!

Delayed by an hour, when the delivery boy entered the room, he wasn't welcomed with brickbats but an 'aarti' by the customer along with a song.

In a now viral video, one can see the footage of a man greeting the delivery boy, with an aarti ki thali and singing a song to welcome him after he got late. The video is being liked by the netizens a lot.

The video was shot in a filmy way. When the delivery boy enters to room, the recipient welcomes him with a song,' Aaiye Aapka Intezar Tha' and put a tika on his forehead while performing aarti.

The video was shared by one Sanjeev Tyagi on his Instagram account. He has captioned the video when you wait 4 (for) an hour and also added getting your order despite "Dilli ka traffic".

Tyagi ordered Chole Bhature online. His order got late for an hour due to traffic in Delhi on Dussehra.

His fun video is being liked by users. The video has so far garnered 4.3 million views.

Hundred of people reacted to the video. Some are saying it is a nice gesture. They are appreciating Tyagi for his kind and yet fun gesture.