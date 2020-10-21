YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 21: The Chinese soldier who was captured by the Indian Army near the Demchok area of has been handed back. He was handed back on Tuesday night after all formalities had been completed.

    Chinese soldier held by India after he strayed into Ladakh handed back

    The Indian Army in a statement released on Monday had said, " a PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on 19 October 2920 after he had strayed across the LAC."

    "The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions. A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

    As per protocols, he will be returned to the Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities, the statement also read.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 7:36 [IST]
