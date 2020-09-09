Chinese PLA wanted a repeat of Galwan Valley: Shots fired at LAC first time in 45 years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: India has strongly denied that it resorted to firing along the Line of Actual Control.

Why China’s demands on the border issue are not acceptable to India

Sources have confirmed that the the Chinese troops had postured themselves in an aggressive manner. Around 50 to 60 of them had come with rods, spears, clubs and pole weapons. The Indian Army personnel however strongly confronted them forcing the Chinese to retreat.

The source cited above told OneIndia that the Chinese wanted a repeat of the Galwan Valley incident. The plan was to carry out another operation on the lines of Galwan. It may be recalled that the Chinese troops had mounted an attack with stones and nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, while 30 Chinese soldiers were either killed or have been reported missing.

After fresh tensions in Ladakh, China says it hopes for disengagement soon

When the Indian Army forced the Chinese to retreat, they fired 10 to 15 shots in the air.

This is for the first time that firearms were used along the LAC after a gap of 45 years.

The last time firearms were used was in 1975 when shots were fired at the de-facto border.

The Chinese however issued a statement following the incident blaming the Indian side.

The Chinese said that it was the Indian side which had resorted to firing.

India, however strongly denied the claims by the Chinese. In an official statement, India said that while it is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation along the Line of Action Control, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to any aggressive means, including firing.

It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres while engagement at the military, diplomatic level is in progress.

In the instant case on September 7 2020, it was the PLA which was attempting to close in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops., PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate the Indian troops.

At no stage has Indian Army transgressed across LAC or resorted to firing: Official statement

However despite grave provocation, the Indian troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility. However, India is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience the official statement also read.