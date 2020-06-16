  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China has hijacked aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach: Mehbooba Mufti

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 16: Amid the reports of three soldiers of the Indian Army being martyred after a face-off that took place between India and China in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, Peoples Democratic Part chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation.

    Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote,''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive 'ghar main ghuske marengay' militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.''

    China has hijacked aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach: Mehbooba Mufti

    An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension. A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.

    India-China stand off: Casualties on both sides says Indian Army

    Meanwhile, Global Times Hu Xijin said that China does not want any clash with India but also does not fear it. "I want to tell the Indian side, don't be arrogant and misread China's restraint as being weak," Xijin added.

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti indo china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue