China built 100 home Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh: US defence report

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: The annual report of the United States Department report on military developments involving China also refers to the creation of a 100 home Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Sometime in 2020, the People's Republic of China built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the PRC's Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC," the report said in a chapter about the China-India border standoff.

"These and other infrastructure development efforts along the India-China have been a source of consternation in the Indian government and media," the report also said.

"Despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC," the report noted.

"In February 2021, the Central Military Commission (CMC) announced posthumous awards for four PLA soldiers, though the total number of PRC casualties remains unknown," the report noted while referring to the Galwan Valley clash.

"Asserting that its deployments to the LAC were in response to Indian provocation, Beijing has refused to withdraw any forces until India's forces have withdrawn behind the PRC's version of the LAC and ceased infrastructure improvements in the area," the reported also said.

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 8:52 [IST]