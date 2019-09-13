Chidambaram to stay in Tihar jail as Delhi court dismisses his plea in INX Media case

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 13: The Special CBI Court on Friday dismissed the surrender application filed by P Chidambaram in connection with Enforcement Directorate (ED) case filed against him in the INX Media case. The senior Congress leader will remain in Tihar Jail till September 19.

The court was hearing Chidambaram's plea to surrender in ED's money laundering case related to INX Media scam. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar junked his plea.

ED had told the court that since Chidambaram was already in the judicial custody in the CBI case, he was not in a position to tamper with the evidence. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, had said that ED had come to the Congress leader's house to arrest him on August 20 and 21 but now they do not want to do so just to ensure that he remains in judicial custody.

Mehta had argued that certain aspects were required to be probed before his custodial interrogation. The agency requires to interrogate six persons before his custodial interrogation and it was investigating money laundering which reaches beyond this country, he had said.

He had contended that the accused cannot guide the probe and the order to take him in custody right now will curtail the discretion of probe agency. Prior to August 21, the 'reasons to believe' that he was required to be arrested existed and it exists even today, Mehta had said, adding that after arresting Chidambaram they would like to confront him with the evidence which has been gathered.

On September 5, Chidambaram was remanded to 14-day judicial custody in the corruption case till September 19.

On the same day, the court had issued notice to the ED on Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case lodged by the agency in which the Supreme Court had dismissed his plea against the August 20 order of the Delhi High Court denying him pre-arrest bail.

After his arrest by the CBI on August 21, he was sent to 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.