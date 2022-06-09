Chidambaram slams NDA, says PM Modi dispensation is 'no dissonance allowed' govt

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 9: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday dubbed the NDA dispensation at the Centre as a "No Dissonance Allowed" government after it rejected the Environmental Performance Index.

    P Chidambaram
    File Photo of Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

    He said the Modi government should realise that the world will not dance to the tunes of the BJP and the RSS.

    "NDA Government is well known as the 'No Data Available' Government. Now it is the 'No Dissonance Allowed' Government," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

    That is why it rejected the Environmental Performance Index that placed India at the last place among 180 countries, the former union minister added.

    He recalled that earlier the government rejected the WHO report on excess Covid deaths as well as the Global Hunger Index.

    "Modi Government should realise that the world will not dance to tunes of the BJP/RSS," the Congress leader said.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 13:35 [IST]
