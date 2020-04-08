  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chidambaram slams govt's approach towards poor during coronavirus lockdown

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday called for providing immediate cash to the poor, while accusing the government of adopting a miserly and negligent approach towards the deprived during the lockdown.

    "With unemployment at 23 per cent (CMIE) and a freeze on daily wages/incomes, the government must immediately find the resources and remonetise (give cash to) the poor," he said in a series of tweets.

    P Chidambaram
    P Chidambaram

    "The miserly and cruelly negligent approach of the government has compounded the hardships of the poor," he charged.

    Fake News Buster

    He said as among the first to advocate a lockdown, he welcomed the central government consulting the states on whether the lockdown should be lifted after April 14.

    The answer to that question cannot be based on personal or sectoral interests, he said. "The answer must be determined solely by two numbers, the absolute increase in positive cases every day and the rate of increase.

    "As of today, both numbers point to adopting a cautious and conservative approach," he said.

    Coronavirus outbreak: How Bhilwara containment zone sets an example in fighting COVID-19

    Chidambaram pointed out that what is missing in the lockdown strategy is putting cash in the hands of poor people. There are several sections of the poor who have not received a single rupee from the government, he said.

    More SLAMMED News

    Read more about:

    slammed government poor coronavirus chidambaram

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X