YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chidambaram highlights 'plight' of middle class in days of 'soaring prices'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 20: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday highlighted the ''plight'' of the middle class due to rising prices of daily use items and said if such is their state, imagine the ''terrible pain'' of the poor families.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    ''A couple said that they have cut down on fruit, vegetables and milk. They no longer buy clothes or footwear unless it is a very special occasion. The homemaker thinks twice about what to cook for their meals. They no longer travel out of the city and no longer eat out,'' Chidambaram said.

    He said running a CNG car has become expensive and the monthly budget goes haywire by the third week of the month.

    ''If this is the plight of the middle class, imagine the terrible pain of the poor families,'' Chidambaram said.

    The Congress has been attacking the BJP government over the issue of price rise of food articles and petroleum products and has asked it to reduce excise duties to help increase consumption.

    Comments

    More CHIDAMBARAM News  

    Read more about:

    chidambaram

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X