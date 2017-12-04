Congress leader Chidambaram accuses BJP of playing communal card in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 4: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the BJP of playing communal politics for terming Gujarat leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakore and Jignesh Mevani as "HAJ" and said there was no reason why the youths of the state not accept Congress after Punjab.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel, OBC leader Alpesh Thakore and SC/ST leader Jignesh Mevani were articulating the demands of Gujarati youths for jobs and development and their campaign should not be "trivialised".

"Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani are sons of the soil of Gujarat. To call them HAJ is playing the communal card and divisive politics," he tweeted. Chidambaram's comments come after a poster was released on the social media showing upcoming Gujarat elections as a face-off between "HAJ" and "RAM", which stands for (Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay) Rupani, BJP chief Amit (Shah) and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi.

The former union finance and home minister said large sections of youth of Gujarat have rallied behind Patel, Thakor and Mevani and they have not accepted the BJP. "Youth of Punjab accepted Congress. So did youth of Goa and Manipur before the elections were stolen by the BJP. Why would the youth of Gujarat not accept Congress?," he asked.

The two-phase assembly elections for the 182-seat Gujarat assembly will be held on December 9 and December 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

PTI