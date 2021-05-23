Chhattisgarh CM instructs removal of Surajpur Collector after viral video shows him slapping, beating youth

Raipur, May 23: Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the removal of District Collector Ranbir Sharma from Surajpur immediately after a video of him slapping a man and throwing his phone on the ground for violation of COVID-19 guidelines during the lockdown, went viral on social media.

The Chhattisgarh government issued orders, appointing Raipur district panchayat's chief executive officer, Gaurav Kumar Singh, the new collector of Surajpur.

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से सूरजपुर कलेक्टर रणबीर शर्मा द्वारा एक नवयुवक से दुर्व्यवहार का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है।



यह बेहद दुखद और निंदनीय है। छत्तीसगढ़ में इस तरह का कोई कृत्य कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।



कलेक्टर रणबीर शर्मा को तत्काल प्रभाव से हटाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 23, 2021

Earlier, Ranbir Sharma had issued a public apology saying he "sincerely apologises" for his behavior, and it was never his intention to disrespect the person.

In the video, the senior officer, after slapping the man, and throwing his phone on the ground, can be seen ordering the police officers to hit the man again.

Later, in a video statement, Surajpur District Collector Ranbir Sharma said the reason for his outburst was that the man in the viral video lied to the officials and misbehaved with them.

"Today a video is viral on social media in which I am shown slapping a man who was out during lockdown. He said he was out for vaccination but there was no proper documentation to justify his claim. Later, he said he was going to visit his grandmother. I slapped him in heat of the moment when he misbehaved," said Sharma.

The Collector further said that contrary to the claim on social media of the man in the video being a minor, "he is 23-year-old and was speeding and not stopping his two-wheeler despite being told to do so. Later misbehaved with officials".

Reportedly, the man was later charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating COVID-19 norms.