YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh CM instructs removal of Surajpur Collector after viral video shows him slapping, beating youth

    By
    |

    Raipur, May 23: Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the removal of District Collector Ranbir Sharma from Surajpur immediately after a video of him slapping a man and throwing his phone on the ground for violation of COVID-19 guidelines during the lockdown, went viral on social media.

    Chhattisgarh CM instructs removal of Surajpur Collector after viral video shows him slapping, beating youth

    The Chhattisgarh government issued orders, appointing Raipur district panchayat's chief executive officer, Gaurav Kumar Singh, the new collector of Surajpur.

    Earlier, Ranbir Sharma had issued a public apology saying he "sincerely apologises" for his behavior, and it was never his intention to disrespect the person.

    In the video, the senior officer, after slapping the man, and throwing his phone on the ground, can be seen ordering the police officers to hit the man again.

    Viral: Snow capped Himalayas visible from UP town for second consecutive yearViral: Snow capped Himalayas visible from UP town for second consecutive year

    Later, in a video statement, Surajpur District Collector Ranbir Sharma said the reason for his outburst was that the man in the viral video lied to the officials and misbehaved with them.

    "Today a video is viral on social media in which I am shown slapping a man who was out during lockdown. He said he was out for vaccination but there was no proper documentation to justify his claim. Later, he said he was going to visit his grandmother. I slapped him in heat of the moment when he misbehaved," said Sharma.

    The Collector further said that contrary to the claim on social media of the man in the video being a minor, "he is 23-year-old and was speeding and not stopping his two-wheeler despite being told to do so. Later misbehaved with officials".

    Reportedly, the man was later charged under the Epidemic Diseases Act for violating COVID-19 norms.

    More CHHATTISGARH News  

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh coronavirus bhupesh baghel

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X