Chhattisgarh Budget: Bhupesh Baghel presents state budget of Rs 97,106 cr for FY 2021-22
Raipur, Mar 01: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the Finance portfolio, tabled the Budget for fiscal 2021-22 on March 1 during the Budget Session of the Assembly.
The total estimated receipts for 2021-22 is Rs 97,106 crore.
This budget ensures the prosperity of farmers and economically weaker sections of the state, economic progress of villages, new dimensions of quality and progress in education, expansion of health and medical facilities, welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward classes, holistic development of women and children, creation of new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship for the youth, rapid development of rural and urban infrastructure and a feel of sensitive administration for the people.
Here are the highlights:
- Our various development schemes have been appreciated by the government of India and other state governments
- 5.32% was the projected rate of growth. CG achieved the growth of 5.10% despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The state's agriculture sector registers a record growth of 4.6%
- Godhan Nyay Yojana has been a great success. CG is moving towards organic farming.
Central and other state govts have appreciated the innovative scheme and are looking to adopt the Godhan Nyay Yojana
Addressing the media, Assembly Speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant had said the budget session will conclude on March 26 after 24 sittings.
March 2 and 3 will see discussion on income and expenditure in the budget. The department wise discussion will be held from March 4 to 23.
The final discussion is due on March 24.
The session started with the address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey followed by the tabling of motion of thanks on the governor''s address, he said.