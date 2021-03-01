Chhattisgarh Budget: Bhupesh Baghel presents state budget of Rs 97,106 cr for FY 2021-22

Cops up ante as big movement of naxals seen from Chhattisgarh to Telangana

Raipur, Mar 01: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the Finance portfolio, tabled the Budget for fiscal 2021-22 on March 1 during the Budget Session of the Assembly.

The total estimated receipts for 2021-22 is Rs 97,106 crore.

This budget ensures the prosperity of farmers and economically weaker sections of the state, economic progress of villages, new dimensions of quality and progress in education, expansion of health and medical facilities, welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward classes, holistic development of women and children, creation of new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship for the youth, rapid development of rural and urban infrastructure and a feel of sensitive administration for the people.

Here are the highlights:

Our various development schemes have been appreciated by the government of India and other state governments

5.32% was the projected rate of growth. CG achieved the growth of 5.10% despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's agriculture sector registers a record growth of 4.6%

Godhan Nyay Yojana has been a great success. CG is moving towards organic farming.

Central and other state govts have appreciated the innovative scheme and are looking to adopt the Godhan Nyay Yojana

71,300 quintals of vermi compost produced by Self Help Groups since the start.

More than 4 lakh quintals of forest produce has been purchased by the CG govt last year

CG govt shall continue to promote freedom of press and reinforce the law for their protection

Chhattisgarh is a leading state in Minor Forest Produce procurement. More than 4 lakh quintal of forest produce has been purchased by the CG govt last year.

Helpline for the senior citizens of the state to be setup

CG has been the judged the cleanest state for the past 2 years. Swachta Didis to get monetary increment

119 new govt english medium schools to be established in the upcoming financial year

Special Police Force named Bastar Tigers for all districts of Bastar division

Establishment of C-Marts" to make Chhattisgarhi handicraft, forest and agriculture produce and other products and cuisines available under one roof

Fisheries will be granted the same status as agriculture

119 new English schools under Swami Atmanand English Medium School Yojana Scheme

Addressing the media, Assembly Speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant had said the budget session will conclude on March 26 after 24 sittings.

March 2 and 3 will see discussion on income and expenditure in the budget. The department wise discussion will be held from March 4 to 23.

The final discussion is due on March 24.

The session started with the address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey followed by the tabling of motion of thanks on the governor''s address, he said.