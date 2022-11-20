YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Chennai, several parts of Tamil Nadu to get heavy rains in next 2 days? Check IMD's latest forecast

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 20: Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu will get light to moderate rain in the next few days and not heavy rains as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department earlier.

    Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over North Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, the weather monitoring agency said.

    Chennai, several parts of Tamil Nadu to get heavy rains in next 2 days? Check IMDs latest forecast

    In a statement, it added, "Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over South Tamilnadu. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet district of Tamilnadu and Puducherry."

    CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas; More rains in store for ChennaiCM Stalin visits rain-affected areas; More rains in store for Chennai

    It means the weather-monitoring agency has withdrawn its earlier prediction that several parts of Tamil Nadu will get heavy rains on Sunday and Monday.

    "We withdrew the heavy rainfall forecast we issued for Chennai on November 21 and 22, as the system, which may intensify into a depression over the ocean, may weaken as it nears the coast. This is because of the intrusion of cold land winds into the system. As of now, Chennai and its neighbouring districts may only receive moderate spells," The Times of India quoted P Senthamarai Kannan, director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD Chennai, as saying.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rains tamil nadu

    Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 15:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X