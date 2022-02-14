YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chennai photojournalist T Kumar found hanging in newsroom, suicide suspected

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Feb 14: T Kumar, a veteran photojournalist working for a news agency in Chennai was last night found hanging in the office, sources in the organisation said on Monday.

    A colleague found Kumar hanging from a ceiling hook in the agency's office last night.

    Chennai photojournalist T Kumar found hanging in newsroom, suicide suspected

    On information, police personnel arrived and they rushed the photographer to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

    Following autopsy, the body was handed over to his family on Monday. Kumar was 56 and he is survived by wife, son and a daughter. Sources in the news outlet here said he was facing financial trouble and 'backlog of salaries.'

    A photojournalist with over 30 years experience, he rose through the ranks of the news agency to become its state bureau chief. He had joined the news agency in 1986 and he was the first photographer to become state head of the agency in Tamil Nadu.

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    journalist hanging chennai

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X