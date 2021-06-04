Chennai: Lion dies of suspected COVID-19 infection at Vandalur zoo

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 04: A female lion has died of suspected Coronavirus infection in Chennai's Vandalur zoo while nine othershave tested positive. A sample came back from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases confirmed coronavirus infection.

Reportedly, the authorities have sent a second samplefor testing, to rule out a false positive report.

A male lion at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, on the outskirts of Chennai, developed health issues and the Zoo authorities suspected it to be coronavirus after observing sysmptoms developed by the cat. Later they sent samples for National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases for testing and it came positive.

The Vandalur zoo was shut after the Tamil Nadu government issued lockdown orders following surge in coronavirus cases. The authorities took all the measures to protect the animals and they are now not sure of how the big cat contracted the virus.

The Zoo officials have again sent the samples for testing to assertain the cause of death.

It may be recalled that, eight Asiatic lions at the Hyderabad zoo tested positive for Covid-19 in May. It was the first such instance in the country and prompted the Centre to order the closure of all national parks, sanctuaries, and national zoological parks.

The lions were isolated and have since recovered while similar cases have been reported from other parts of the country. Most of these animals became infected after contact with people with COVID-19.

A small number of pet cats and dogs have been reported to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 in several countries, including the United States.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 16:05 [IST]