    Chennai braces for more rains, landslide warning issued

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 09: The rain-battered Chennai is bracing for another spell of rain. The weather department has prected Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu on 10 and 11 November, which may inundate roads and low-lying areas, and cause riverine flooding in some catchment areas.

    The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels.

    Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

    It is likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11 November.

    In view of this, the IMD also warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.

    There is a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.

    It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2021
