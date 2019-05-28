‘Chemical locha in their minds’: Alpesh Thakor slams Congress leaders

India

oi-Deepika S

Gandhinagar, May 28: Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakor on Tuesday slammed the Congress saying the party has no people but is full of 'chela chapatas'.

Thakor, the MLA from Radhanpur in Patan district, had quit the Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Congress failed to understand what people want. They only repeatedly shouted ''ghotala hua, ghotala hua'' (scam happened, scam happened). There was no scam, the scam was in their minds, the "chemical locha" was in their minds," said Alpesh Thakor while talking to ANI.

"We want to work for our people and the poor with the help of the government... wait and watch, more than 15 legislators are leaving Congress, everyone is distressed. More than half of the legislators are upset," Thakor claimed.

The OBC leader met Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, triggering speculation that he may join the ruling BJP.

However, what transpired in the meeting was not known as both Thakor and Zala could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

The BJP appeared reluctant to provide details and speculate on the OBC leader's future course of action.

However, speculation is rife among sections in both the Congress and the BJP here that he may be headed towards the saffron camp.

The BJP won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the just concluded general elections.