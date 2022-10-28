YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cheetah Awareness Programme being organized by National Museum of Natural History

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 28: National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi a subordinate office of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is an institution dedicated to create Environmental Awareness among masses with special focus on children.

    Cheetah Awareness Programme being organized by National Museum of Natural History
    This is a special month-long campaign which started from 02.10.2022 which is also the start day of Wild life Week and will continue till 31.10.2022.

    NMNH, New Delhi along with its regional museums at Mysore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Sawai Madhopur is organizing a Cheetah Awareness Programme.

    This is a special month-long campaign which started from 02.10.2022 which is also the start day of Wild life Week and will continue till 31.10.2022.

    How to spot the difference between a Cheetah, Leopard and Jaguar?How to spot the difference between a Cheetah, Leopard and Jaguar?

    Every day thousands of children in schools, colleges and visitors visiting Natural History Museum's and National Parks are being sensitized towards Wild Life Protection.

    Before this a weeklong awareness campaign "Reintroduction of Cheetah" (09.09.2022 to 17.09.2022) has been successfully conducted in which more than 1.5 Lakh students from more than 500 schools across India participated.

    Comments

    More CHEETAH News  

    Read more about:

    cheetah

    Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 23:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X