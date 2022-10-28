Cheetah Awareness Programme being organized by National Museum of Natural History

Milkha, Chetak, Vayu among names suggested on MyGov platform for cheetahs released in Kuno park

New Delhi, Oct 28: National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi a subordinate office of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is an institution dedicated to create Environmental Awareness among masses with special focus on children.

NMNH, New Delhi along with its regional museums at Mysore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Sawai Madhopur is organizing a Cheetah Awareness Programme.

This is a special month-long campaign which started from 02.10.2022 which is also the start day of Wild life Week and will continue till 31.10.2022.

Every day thousands of children in schools, colleges and visitors visiting Natural History Museum's and National Parks are being sensitized towards Wild Life Protection.

Before this a weeklong awareness campaign "Reintroduction of Cheetah" (09.09.2022 to 17.09.2022) has been successfully conducted in which more than 1.5 Lakh students from more than 500 schools across India participated.

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 23:07 [IST]