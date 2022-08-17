Cheetah arrival misses Aug 15 deadline

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 17: India's ambitious project to translocate African cheetahs has missed an unofficial deadline of August 15, but the animals are likely to arrive within this year.

The government had planned to bring the Cheetah before August 15, to commemorate 75 years of Independence, but administrative delays, as well as the presence of leopards near the soft release enclosure in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP) meant for cheetahs are believed to be the reason behind the delay in Cheetah reintroduction plan.

The exact dates of the arrival of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa in Madhya Pradesh are not confirmed. However, the animals are expected to arrive within this year and it would still be among the fastest such translocations anywhere in the world.

Funny animal attack: Check out what a deer did when a cheetah tried to attack it

Ahead of their maiden journey to MP's Kuno Park, the Cheetah underwent a health examination conducted by a team of international experts of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Namibia.

Six leopards had entered the enclosure, spread over 5 square km, meant for cheetahs during an acclimatization phase at the KNP. While two of them were chased away, efforts to drive out the rest four over several days are in vain, the officials admitted.

Cheetahs became extinct in India in 1952. The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' has been underway since 2009, before picking up speed in the last few years.

The cheetah is returning to India: How the govt plans to bring them back

While India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Namibian government for the import of cheetahs, it is also in the process of inking agreements with private game reserves in South Africa and the government for more big cats.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:27 [IST]