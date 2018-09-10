  • search

Check bpsc.bih.nic.in for BPSC Prelims exam result

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The BPSC Prelims exam result has been declared. The same is available on the official websitte.

    It is the 63rd combined competitive preliminary examination which is being conducted by the state government authorities.

    This year, the exam was held on the month of July. The exam was held on 1st July and huge number of aspirants gave the exam for this prestigious jobs across 12 centres in the state. Out of which, as per reports, 4257 candidates have cleared the test. The results are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 15:50 [IST]
