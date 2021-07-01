Chartered Accountants’ Day 2021: Modi, Shah extend greetings

5 dead as chartered plane crashes in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; Fadnavis says' It is a worrying incident'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 01: Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 is celebrated on July 1. Also known as ICAI Foundation Day, this day marks the anniversary of the foundation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in post-independent India.

On the Chartered Accountants' Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the community, and said it has a vital role in India's progress.

The day is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament. Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India's progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended greetings to chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day.

"On CA Day, I extend my greetings to the entire CA fraternity. Chartered Accountants are an important pillar of our country's economic growth, their expertise and vast knowledge play a vital role in nation-building. May they continue to contribute with the same zeal and passion," he said in another tweet.

Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 enacted by the provisional Parliament of India on July 1, 1949 - for enhanced regulation of the accounting profession in India.

Better known as Chartered Accountants Day or CA Day, the Foundation Day is celebrated to honour the Chartered Accountants across the nation.

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 10:13 [IST]