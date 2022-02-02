Punjab CM Channi files nomination papers from Bhadaur, says he has come to constituency like Sudama

Channi or Sidhu: Congress wants people to decide its CM face for Punjab

New Delhi, Feb 02: Taking cue from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress high command is mulling to take the people's opinion to decide its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab through IVR calls.

The names of CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar is doing rounds for the top post.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar had claimed that he got maximum votes as the Chief Minister face in a survey within the state of Punjab.

"I received the support of 42 MLAs (after Amarinder Singh quit as Punjab CM), present Punjab CM Channi received 2 MLAs' support, Sukhjinder Randhawa got 16 MLAs' support...and Navjot Singh Sidhu got 6 MLAs' support," claimed Sunil Jakhar.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has started discussions with party leaders and workers to pick its chief ministerial face in poll-bound Punjab, where it is seeking to retain power.

Over the past several weeks, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have, directly or indirectly, made a case for themselves to be declared as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

The Congress is putting its weight behind Channi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. SCs and STs have been a traditional vote bank of the Congress, but they drifted away from the party following the emergence of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and some other small groups.

The Congress is now seeking to consolidate the SC vote bank, which comprises almost one-third of Punjab's population, by choosing Channi to replace former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

A three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab. The Congress has fielded him from two seats -- Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur -- in the state assembly polls that will be held on February 20.

He is the only party candidate to be fielded from two seats. The Congress has followed the 'one family, one seat' formula in allocating tickets to its candidates in Punjab.

The Congress is pitted against the AAP, the SAD-BSP and the BJP that has joined hands with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 14:16 [IST]