Change name immediately, UGC tells 5 Karnataka universities

Five deemed universities have been given an ultimatum by the UGC to immediately discontinue the word 'university' with their name.

The UGC has asked Christ University, Jain University and Yenepoya University to apply for an alternative name by 4 pm on Thursday, failing which the deemed to be university status would be withdrawn.

These three institutions have been given an option to change their names as the Central government had notified grant of deemed-to-be-university status to them with the word "university" with their names.

The higher education regulator has also sought the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, JN Medical College Campus, Belagavi and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Udupi, Manipal to "immediately" stop using the word 'University' with their names and "revert back" to their original name as notified by the Central Government after granting deemed-to-be-status to them.

As per UGC's latest directive, the SYMBIOSIS International University, Pune; Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar; Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Haryana; and the Lingaya's University, Faridabad will have to apply for an alternative name of their institution, either with the HRD Ministry or with the UGC, by 4 pm on Thursday to avoid initiation of action.

The Supreme Court had restrained all such universities to stop using the word 'university' with their name.

OneIndia News