Chandrayaan 2 updates: Will NASA’s lunar probe be able to throw light on Vikram lander?
New Delhi, September 17: It has already been 10 days since the Vikram lander went silent at a crucial juncture of the Chandrayaan 2 mission.
In what could help the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to analyse what went wrong and right with the Chandrayaan 2 mission, a lunar orbiter of US-based NASA will fly over the part of the Moon where the Vikram lander lies after having lost contact with the Indian space agency. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will fly over Vikram's landing site and take pictures.
3:08 PM, 17 Sep
It has already been 10 days since the Vikram lander went silent at a crucial juncture of the Chandrayaan 2 mission. ISRO has another four days to establish communication with lander before the region becomes too cold for the lander to operate.
3:04 PM, 17 Sep
About Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter
The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is a robotic spacecraft that has been revolving around the Moon for over a decade now. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is part of a Nasa mission that is quite similar to India's Chandrayaan-1 mission.
3:01 PM, 17 Sep
The pictures of Vikram lander may not be clear because of the fading sunlight on the Moon. It is unclear when the NASA orbiter will fly over the landing site.
3:01 PM, 17 Sep
A few days ago, NASA had also tried communicating with lander Vikram a few days ago. The agency's Jet Propulsion laboratory beamed a radio frequency to the lander in the hope of receiving some response.
3:01 PM, 17 Sep
The LRO had succeeded in collecting data during Vikram lander's descent.
2:45 PM, 17 Sep
Noah Petro, LRO's project scientist was quoted as saying,"NASA will share any before and after flyover imagery of the area around the targeted Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander landing site to support analysis by the Indian Space Research Organisation."
2:31 PM, 17 Sep
The pictures of Vikram lander may not be clear because of the fading sunlight on the Moon. It is unclear when the NASA orbiter will fly over the landing site.
2:05 PM, 17 Sep
