    Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul in Delhi to push mission united Opposition

    New Delhi, Jan 8: Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been attempting to facilitate an anti-BJP front at the national level, met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a bid to patch up differences among anti-BJP regional and national parties.

    Rahul

    Naidu's Delhi trip is primarily triggered by reports that Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party joining hands for an alliance by keeping the Congress away in Uttar Pradesh.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 19:50 [IST]
