Chandra Darshan 2019: Date, Timings, Significance and Importance

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 02: Chandra Darshan 2019 is the observance of sighting the moon after the 'Amavasya' (the no moon day). In Hinduism this day holds immense religious significance. Devotees on this day worship Chandra Dev and offer special prayers. Sravana month begins from today.

It is believed to be very propitious to sight the moon just after the Amavasya. This day after Amavasya is celebrated as Chandra Darshan 2019 in the honour of the Moon God.

The most favourable time for sighting the moon is just after sunset.

How old is the Moon? Older than we thought, says study

Predicting the most appropriate time for Chandra Darshan is a difficult job even for Panchang makers. Chandra Darshan is observed with great fervour and devotion in different parts of the country.

Chandra Darshan 2019: Timings