Chacha Choudhary to be mascot for Namami Gange programme

New Delhi, Oct 02: At the 37th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG, Chacha Chaudhary was declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange Programme andsome major projects in Uttar-Pradesh and Bihar were discussed and evaluated.

NMCG has been focusing on youth as part of its outreach and public communications efforts as they are the impellers of change. As a step towards this NMCG has tied-up with Diamond Toons to develop and distribute comics, e-comics and animated videos. The content will be designed with the objective of bringing about behavioral change amongst children towards Ganga and other rivers. The total estimated budget for the project is Rs. 2.26 Cr. Shri Ashok Kumar Singh, Executive Director (ED), Projects, presented the project details and shared that Chacha Chaudhary can be useful in ground-level activation for Ganga rejuvenation. Initially, the comics will be launched in Hindi, English and Bengali.

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "NMCG has always been into community engagement with special focus on youth and children. This association will be one more step towards it."

Story first published: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9:47 [IST]