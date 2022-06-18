Centre unveils new measures to defuse Agnipath protests: Top 10 developments

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 18: Amid raging protest over Agnipath military recruitment scheme, the central government has announced several measures to support the 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme.

Some of the measures initiated by the central government are:

Defence ministry

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the defence ministry for 'Agniveers' who meet requisite eligibility criteria. The 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to the existing quota for ex-servicemen.

MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, completing four years under the Agnipath Scheme announced by the Government of India. The MHA also decides to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

Ministry of Shipping

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) announced SIX attractive service avenues for smooth transition of Agniveers in various roles of the Merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian Navy. The scheme will enable Agniveers to acquire necessary training, with rich naval experience and professional certification to join the remunerative merchant navy across the world.

Education Ministry

The Department of School Education announced that it will institute a special programme in consultation with the defence authorities.

Young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as "Agniveer". It provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces for a period of 4 years including training period. Agniveers shall be recruited between the ages of 17.5 to 21 years. Candidates who are 10th /12th pass can apply for the recruitment process.

Degree programme by Education Ministry

Ministry of Education has decided to launch a special, three-year skill-based bachelor's degree programme for serving defence personnel that will recognize the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments to enhance the future career prospects of Agniveers and to equip them for various job roles in the civilian sector, said the sources.

Skill India

Skill India and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) are proud to be associated with the Agnipath scheme and will work closely with the Armed Forces in the implementation of the programme as the country prepares a future-ready army of young Indians.

Skill India and MSDE will work collaboratively with various wings of the Armed Forces to train the students in additional skills to make them better suited to these job roles.

Besides, all Agniveers will get Skill India certification while in service, which will enable them to pursue many diverse opportunities in entrepreneurship and job roles that are being created in our economy after completion of their tenure.

Finance ministry

The Secretary of Department of Financial services (DFS) held a meeting with CEOs of Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Public Sector Insurance Companies (PSICs) and Financial Institutions (FIs) to identify ways in which banks and financial institutes can support 'Agniveers' after the completion of their tenure of duty.

State governments to back Agniveers

Meanwhile, BJP-ruled states Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka have announced that Agniveers, after serving the armed forces for 4 years, will be given preference in filling of vacancies in state police forces. The state police forces will greatly benefit from the training and discipline inculcated to Agniveers by the armed forces and their capabilities in tackling insurgency, Naxalism and natural disasters will be hugely augmented.

Age relaxation

Amid widespread protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the three services, Defence Ministry on Thursday said the government granted a one-time waiver in the upper age limit for 'Agnipath' scheme by extending it to 23 years from 21 years.