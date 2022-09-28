YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Centre took right decision...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hails govt decision to ban PFI

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 28: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday welcomed the Union government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence, and said it has come to light that the organisation was planning "something serious" in the state.

    Centre took right decision...: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hails govt decision to ban PFI
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

    The organisation members had also tried to disturb peace in Pune, but swift police action foiled their bid, Shinde told reporters in Nashik and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the step to ban PFI and its several associates for five years.

    Taking to Twitter, Shinde remarked, "The central government has decided to ban the organization Popular Front of India for five years. The government of Maharashtra welcomes this decision."

    The Centre has imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities.

    PFI banned: A demand that began in 2010 comes into force in 2022PFI banned: A demand that began in 2010 comes into force in 2022

    The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

    The action of the Central government came days after a countrywide crackdown on the 16-year-old PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

    Eknath Shinde
    Know all about
    Eknath Shinde

    In a late Tuesday night notification, the Union Home Ministry said some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations. It said there had been many instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

    Comments

    More EKNATH SHINDE News  

    Read more about:

    eknath shinde pfi

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X