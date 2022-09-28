They are done says Fadnavis on Thackeray’s Sena after claiming victory in Maha GP polls

Will apply 'rule of majority' principle, says CEC after Supreme Court allows EC to hear Shinde faction's 'real' Shiv Sena plea

'Centre took right decision...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hails govt decision to ban PFI

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 28: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday welcomed the Union government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence, and said it has come to light that the organisation was planning "something serious" in the state.

The organisation members had also tried to disturb peace in Pune, but swift police action foiled their bid, Shinde told reporters in Nashik and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the step to ban PFI and its several associates for five years.

#WATCH | PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans doesn't have any right to raise such slogans in the country. Home Ministry will take action on that. Central govt has taken the right decision. It's a country of patriots: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on #PFIban pic.twitter.com/itp95p6ikl — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Shinde remarked, "The central government has decided to ban the organization Popular Front of India for five years. The government of Maharashtra welcomes this decision."

केंद्र सरकारने पॉप्युलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया या संघटनेवर पाच वर्षांकरिता बंदी घालण्याचा निर्णय घेतला आहे. या निर्णयाचे महाराष्ट्र सरकार स्वागत करित आहे. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 28, 2022

The Centre has imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities.

PFI banned: A demand that began in 2010 comes into force in 2022

The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

The action of the Central government came days after a countrywide crackdown on the 16-year-old PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

Know all about Eknath Shinde

In a late Tuesday night notification, the Union Home Ministry said some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations. It said there had been many instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 12:29 [IST]