YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre to launch good governance week from Monday to redress public grievances at village

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The Narendra Modi government will launch a nation-wide campaign on Monday for redressal of public grievances and improvising service delivery especially in rural areas as part of good governance week.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    A series of programmes are planned by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions during the week to be observed during December 20-25.

    There will be a launch of nation-wide campaign for redrssal of public grievances and improvising service delivery titled 'prashasan gaon ki aur’ on Monday besides the inauguration of exhibition on good governance practices, said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the ministry.

    Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the campaign on Monday.

    "The good governance week will start from Monday. A series of programmes are planned highlight various good governance initiatives taken by the Centre during the week. The main theme of the campaign is to take good governance to the rural areas," he said.

    Programmes on good governance in the Ministry of External Affairs (all missions/posts to participate in virtual conference), ease of living and next phase of reforms for reducing compliance burden, a workshop on Mission Karmayogi and experience sharing workshop by DARPG on best practices initiatives for increasing efficiency in decision making would be organised during the week, the DARPG said.

    The week will conclude with the celebration of good governance day at Vigyan Bhawan here on December 25, it said.

    December 25th is celebrated as the good governance day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    with PTI inputs

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X