    Centre summons Wikipedia executives after cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page vandalised

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 05: The government on Monday summoned Wikipedia executives in India to seek an explanation on how Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect Khalistan association.

    Reacting to the development, Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it was a "deliberate effort at incitement ... and violates expectation of safe and
    trusted Internet".

    "No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement and user harm - violates our govt's expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet," tweeted MoS Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

    Singh's Wikipedia page entries were changed which read that the Indian pacer had been selected to play for the 'Khalistani national cricket team.

    A high-level panel, likely to be led by IT secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma will meet Wikipedia executives today to question them over the modifications on Singh's page, according to Economic Times report.

    "It is a serious issue. The edits have been traced back to servers in the neighbouring countries and can cause serious damage to the internal peace and national safety of India. We will ask them (Wikipedia executives) how such an edit could be allowed to stay on for quite some time," ET quoted a senior government official as saying.

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 17:20 [IST]
