    Centre set to initiate disciplinary action against West Bengal chief secretary

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: The Centre will initiate disciplinary action against the chief secretary of West Bengal, Alapan Bandyopadhyay after he failed to report to the Department of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

    Centre set to initiate disciplinary action against West Bengal chief secretary

    The Centre had transferred him to the DoPT on Friday and he was ordered to report by 10 am on Monday. The decision was taken by the Cabinet's appointment committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision was taken hours after a row broke out over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipping a meeting convened by the Prime Minister during his visit to the state to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

    Not releasing chief secretary, Mamata says in letter to PM

    In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee said that she would not be releasing the chief secretary of the state.

    She said that she was stunned and shocked by the unilateral order asking Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyoadhyay to report to the Centre. "The government of Bengal cannot release, and is not releasing, its Chief Secretary at this critical hour, on the basis of our understanding that the earlier order of extension, issued after lawful consultation in accordance with applicable laws, remains operational and valid," Mamata wrote in the letter to the PM.

    chief secretary west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 10:58 [IST]
    X