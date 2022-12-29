Centre seeks detailed report on deaths due to Indian cough syrup in Uzbekistan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 29: The Union government has sought a causality status after Uzbekistan on Wednesday linked the deaths of 18 kids to an Indian cough syrup, according to India Today reports.

Sources told PTI that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has sought more information regarding the incident from the Uzbek regulator. An inspection jointly conducted by the central drugs regulatory team of north zone and state drugs regulatory team was also taken during which samples of the drugs were also lifted.

The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the children who died had consumed cough syrup 'Doc-1 Max' manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech. "It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children," the statement noted.

No premature link between Gambia child deaths, Indian cough syrups: DGCI snubs WHO's alert

According to the ministry, chemical ethylene glycol - the deadly chemical which was held responsible for deaths in the Gambia- was found in a batch of syrup during laboratory tests.

It further added that it had dismissed seven employees for negligence for not analysing the deaths in a timely manner and not taking the necessary measures. It said it had taken disciplinary measures against some "specialists", without specifying what role the specialists had. It is also withdrawing the Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups from all pharmacies.

Company halts manufacturing, CDSCO initiates probe

Hasan Harris, legal representative of Mario Biotech, said the governments of both countries is looking into the matter and inquiring. ''There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past ten years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped,'' Harris said.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian firm, official sources said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, death of 70 children in Gambia was linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals following which the Haryana based unit was shut for violation of manufacturing standards. However, later the samples tested in a government laboratory in India were found to be complying with specifications.

Gambian children’s death: India’s cough syrups of standard quality, no contaminants found, says govt

Congress links Gambia incident with Uzbekistan, BJP hits back

Meanwhile, the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan has stirred a fresh political row after the Congress said that the PM Modi government should stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet linked the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan. "Made in India cough syrups seem to be deadly. First, it was the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia and now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. Modi Sarkar must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world and take the strictest action," said Ramesh.

Hitting out at Congress, BJP said, "blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit." ''The death of children in Gambia had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India. That has been clarified by the Gambian authorities and DCGI, both. But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful...," Malviya tweeted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 13:05 [IST]