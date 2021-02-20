YouTube
    Centre reconstitutes NITI Aayog governing council with PM Modi as head

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: The Centre has reconstituted the governing council of the NITI Aayog with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairperson.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    According to a notification of the Cabinet Secretariat, chief ministers of all states and those of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry are full time members of the council.

    The Lieutenant Governors of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, and the administrators of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep will be special invitees of governing council.

    The notification said the governing council was reconstituted as there was a need to do this.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 20, 2021, 21:02 [IST]
    X