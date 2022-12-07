YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Centre proposes to set up 10 more nuclear power plants

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The government has also accorded in-principle approval for five new sites for setting up nuclear power plants in the future, according to a statement from the department of atomic energy.

    New Delhi, Dec 07: The central government on Wednesday proposed to set up more nuclear power plants for augmenting production of clean energy.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said in addition to the eleven reactors - with a capacity of 8700 MW - under construction, the government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for construction of 10 indigenous 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) to be set up in fleet mode.

    The government has also accorded in-principle approval for five new sites for setting up nuclear power plants in the future, according to a statement from the department of atomic energy.

    In the statement, Jitendra Singh said the tariffs of electricity generated by nuclear power are comparable to those of contemporary conventional base load generators like thermal power. The present installed nuclear power capacity comprises of 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW. In addition, one reactor, KAPP-3 (700 MW) has also been connected to the grid.

    Nuclear power is the fifth-largest source of electricity in India after coal, gas, hydroelectricity and wind power. As of November 2020, India has 22 nuclear reactors in operation in 8 nuclear power plants, with a total installed capacity of 7,380 MW.

    Nuclear power produced a total of 43 TWh in 2020-21, contributing 3.11% of total power generation in India (1,382 TWh). 10 more reactors are under construction with a combined generation capacity of 8,000 MW.

    In October 2010, India drew up a plan to reach a nuclear power capacity of 63 GW in 2032.

    Comments

    More NUCLEAR POWER News  

    Read more about:

    nuclear power nuclear power plants winter session

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 20:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X