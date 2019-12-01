  • search
    Centre plans amendment to law that would bypass High Court in cases involving death penalty

    New Delhi, Dec 01: The Centre is all set to amend the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure to bypass High Courts when it comes to imposing death penalties on men who commit crimes against women.

    Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

    After his meeting with the family members of the Hyderabad gang rape victim, union minister of state for home affairs, Kishan Reddy said that amendments were being planned to the IPC and CrPC. As per the amendment appeals against the death penalty imposed by the trial court can be appealed only in the Supreme Court.

    Currently a death penalty awarded by the trial court needs to be confirmed by the High Court following which an appeal can be preferred in the Supreme Court. A draft to this effect is ready and suggestions by the states are being sought, Reddy also said.

    The draft was prepared by the Police Research and Development Organisation. We are also seeking feedback from the people, Reddy also told media persons in Hyderabad.

    Reddy said that the logic behind this amendment is to fast track the process. Currently death penalty convicts would obtain a stay from the High Courts. This in turn is delaying the process. He said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was concerned about the delay in cases concerning atrocities against women. He said that in a bid to ensure that justice is delivered faster, there is a need to bypass the High Court.

    indian penal code death penalty citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Sunday, December 1, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
