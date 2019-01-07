Centre plans for 10 percent reservation to upper castes ahead of Lok Sabha polls

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 7: In a major decision, the Union Cabinet on Monday decided to give 10 percent reservation for economically backward upper castes ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019.

The reservation may go up from 50 percent to 60 percent.

Following the cabinet approval, the Narendra Modi government will now move to ammend the Constitution in order to grant this 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes.

The decision comes months before the government's tenure is to end in a few months and the country is headed into election mode.

Dalit leader and junior social justice minister Ramdas Athawale had earlier supported reservation for upper castes, arguing that since quotas could not be ended, parliament should give 25 per cent reservation to the upper castes.