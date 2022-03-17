YouTube
    Centre of Excellency Lab to be set up by University of Jammu, Delhi firm

    New Delhi, Mar 17: The University of Jammu on Wednesday signed a pact with a Delhi-based firm Sedulity Solutions and Technologies for setting up a centre of excellence Lab for cybersecurity and cyber forensics solutions, an official said.

    Centre of Excellency Lab to be set up by University of Jammu, Delhi firm

    The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the Lab at the PG Department of Computer Science and IT was signed with Sedulity Solutions and Technologies, New Delhi, a spokesperson of the varsity said. He added that the MoU was signed by Arvind Jasrotia, registrar of the university, and the company's CEO Anup Girdhar. University of Jammu Vice-Chancellor Manoj Kumar Dhar was also present, PTI reported.

    Dhar appreciated the head and members of the Department of Computer Science and IT for taking the initiative of industry-academia partnership to the new levels. He stressed the need to provide the latest and emerging technologies like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, among students and faculties as it is the need of the upcoming era.

    Girdhar emphasised that the MoU will facilitate effective utilisation of the intellectual capabilities of Sedulity Solutions and Technologies in the domain of cybersecurity and cyber forensic activities to fill the gap between industry and academia.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 13:21 [IST]
    X