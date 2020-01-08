  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Centre moves SC seeking transfer of CAA pleas in high courts to top court

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to top court.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the transfer petition of the Centre on January 10.

    Centre moves SC seeking transfer of CAA pleas in high courts to top court

    The bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said, "We are of the prima facie view that high courts should hear the petitions challenging CAA and in case there is a conflict then we may look into it".

    Shah leads BJP's door-to-door campaign on CAA

    Solicitor General G Mehta, appearing for the Centre said, there will be a problem as different high courts may take conflicting views and lawyers will be moving to different states to attend the proceedings.

    The top court said lawyers moving to different states for attending hearing in CAA matters is not its priority.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 8th JANUARY, 2020

      Mehta informed the top court that a petition will be coming before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday.

      More CITIZENSHIP BILL News

      Read more about:

      citizenship bill supreme court petition

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue