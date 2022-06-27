Those who abused should be in the dock: SC's stinging observations in Gujarat riots case

In Sena vs Sena battle who will get to keep the party’s symbol

Centre moves SC against Tripura HC order on security cover of Ambanis

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 27: The Centre has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Tripura High Court order entertaining a PIL against the security cover given to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the plea before a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala about Tripura High Court's decision to entertain a PIL challenging the security provided by the Maharashtra government.

Mehta said, "We pointed out to the high court that the Bombay High Court rejected a similar petition...."

After a hearing, the apex court agreed to hear the plea on June 28. The vacation bench was also told by Solicitor General that the high court has no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL as the state government has nothing to do with the security cover provided to the Ambanis by the Centre on recommendation of the Maharashtra government, PTI reported.

The Solicitor General requested for the urgent hearing of the plea as the High Court has asked home ministry officials to appear before it on Tuesday with original records with regard to the threat perception to the Ambanis, and stated no more adjournment will be granted.

The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha had passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and had directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children on the basis of which security has been granted to them.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 12:55 [IST]