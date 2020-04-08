  • search
    Centre inclined towards prolonging lockdown restrictions

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: A decision on whether or not to ease restrictions will be taken by the Union Government soon. A decision is likely as the deadline for the lockdown gets nearer.

    Several states have written to the Centre to extend the lockdown or ease restrictions in a staggered manner.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the current thinking in the Government is inclined towards prolonging most of the restrictions. These would include social distancing also. The source also said that there is unlikely to be a lift on train, metro and flight services. The possibility of inter-state movement is also remote, the officer cited above added.

    The decision is being taken based on the advise of the states and health experts. The first priority would be to deal with containing the virus and ensure that the situation stabilises. We are aware that this would take a huge hit on the economy, but it is important that the spread of the pandemic is controlled first, the officer also added.

    Extend Coronavirus lockdown over three phases: Kerala expert panel tells Centre

    The states are thinking of easing restrictions in a phased manner. While districts with zero cases may see the curbs being lifted, in the hotspots, such a decision is very remote.

    Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had said, "between the considerations of the health of the people and stabilisation of our economy being debated, the former shall take precedence over the later. In my view, while the concerns of the economy can wait for another day, that of health can't. I appeal to people to abide by whatever decision is ultimately taken by the leadership and cooperate in the ongoing national effort, even if it means continuing with some degree of hardship still beyond April 14."

